MCCOOK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two people dead Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a car crossed the center line along Highway 38 near Salem, and collided with another vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles, a 22 year old woman and a 60 year old man, died at the scene.

The highway patrol says neither were wearing seat belts.