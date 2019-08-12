Two crashes on I-229 backup traffic

UPDATED 9:50 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 10th Street northbound on-ramp for Intestate 229 has been reopened.

Sioux Falls police say the crashes on I-229 have been cleared and traffic is back to normal.

8:31 a.m.

There’s more traffic problems in Sioux Falls Monday morning.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said two crashes on Interstate 229 north of 10th Street are causing traffic backups and delays. The northbound on-ramp from 10th Street to I-229 will be closed temporarily to help ease traffic.

Police recommend drivers find an alternative route until the crashes are cleared.

Authorities in Lincoln County have closed Interstate 29 northbound past the Harrisburg/Tea Exit for a crash Monday as well.