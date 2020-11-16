Two COVID-19 ordinances coming back to Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota hit a record high of 19,360, two Sioux Falls city councilors want to develop a surge plan.

On the agenda for Tuesday night’s Sioux Falls City Council meeting are two ordinances we’ve already seen. One would institute a capacity limit at certain businesses. Another ordinance would require masks in an indoor public place when six feet of social distancing isn’t possible. There’s a resolution coming, too.

“There will be the no-lingering ordinance, I’m going to ask that it be reinstated for 60 days. We’re also going to ask that the mandate ordinance be passed for 60 days. There’s going to be a resolution added on Monday morning that’s going to ask the mayor and his administration to develop a financial plan to support businesses that are adversely affected by the lingering ordinance,” Sioux Falls City Councilor Janet Brekke said.

The same mask mandate failed at the city council last week. So now the question is why try to bring it back and why try to regulate businesses at the same time?

“The reason that it’s different this time is the number of people that have died in the last week. We’ve seen over 70 people die in the last two days in South Dakota. We’re watching our healthcare facilities fill up and they’re not able to provide the care that we expect as Sioux Falls residents,” Sioux Falls City Councilor Pat Starr said.

“In one week’s time, to just talk about the mask mandate, that’s not enough. We need to do more. We’re behind the curveball, we need to, I don’t know if we can ever catch up, but we need to do more and we need to do more now,” Brekke said.

A no-lingering ordinance was in place earlier this year. Now, Brekke says the city needs a surge plan.

“In hindsight, I wish we had been talking about our surge plan a month ago, but we didn’t, so now we have to do it now and we have to act as fast as we can,” Brekke said.

“We’re not seeing a flattening or a turn. All we’re seeing in the numbers is going straight up,” Starr said.

“I’m hoping that at some point, someone on the council will hit their tipping point. I mean, how far does it have to get, you know, before we take action? And maybe that begs the question too, what is the tipping point,” Brekke said.