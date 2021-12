RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City are looking for two missing children.

Police say 13-year-old Christian Rencountre and 12-year old Shaun Rencountre were reported missing this weekend from the 200 block of E. Knollwood Drive.

It isn’t known what the two were wearing when they went missing.

Anyone with any information should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.