Two charged at Asian Moonlight Relaxing Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- We have an update on a KELOLAND News investigation.

A Sioux Falls massage parlor at the center of our 2017 investigation is back in the headlines.

Police say two women at the Asian Moonlight Relaxing Center on west 41st Street face charges. They're accused of offering massages without a license.

In our investigation, we showed you that Asian Moonlight Relaxing Center posted ads on questionable websites. Following our investigation, police said they would continue to follow up on complaints and pay surprise visits.

Just last August, undercover officers arrested the owner and two employees.

