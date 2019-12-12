Two casinos robbed Wednesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Adding to the string of recent robberies, Sioux Falls police are investigating two casino robberies from Wednesday night.

The first one just before 7 p.m. at the Happy Jacks Casino on East Arrowhead Parkway and Bank Place. Officials say a man walked into the casino with “a towel on his head” and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect wasn’t believed to be armed, but got an undisclosed amount of money and left.

The second robbery around 10:45 p.m. at Joker’s Casino near 31st Street and Minnesota Avenue. Officials say the suspect went into the business, showed a weapon and demanded money. He was able to get away with some cash.

He’s described as a black man standing about 5-feet, 2-inches tall. He was wearing a dark colored work jacket and jeans.

No one was hurt in either robbery.

Police are looking at surveillance video from both robberies.

