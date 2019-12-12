Two casinos are the latest to be targeted in string of Sioux Falls robberies

It’s a different day, with a familiar story.

For the past several days, we’ve been reporting on a rash of robberies in Sioux Falls.

Now, there are two more to add to the list, bringing the total to six business robberies since December 5.

Police say a white man with a towel on his head robbed Happy Jack’s Casino on East Arrowhead Parkway just before 7:00 Wednesday night.

He didn’t claim to have a weapon, but he did get away with cash.

Then at about a quarter to 11:00 Wednesday night, a suspect described as a black man in dark clothes showed a gun at Jokerz Casino near 31st and Minnesota.

He too left with money.

“I can’t really explain why we’re seeing this, but we have seen things like this in the past,” Sioux Falls Police Department PIO Sam Clemens said.

It’s not just casinos that are falling victim to this crime.

There were also robberies at a grocery store and three gas stations over the past several days.

Gary Cone remembers the day years ago when someone walked into his convenience store with a gun.



“He just pointed it to my head and said, ‘Don’t make me pull this,'” Gary Cone’s Sinclair Owner Gary Cone said.



Cone gives his employees clear instructions on what they should do if they ever find themselves on that end of a weapon.



“Give them whatever they want. We don’t want any dead heroes. We can replace anything in this store, but we cannot replace you,” Cone said.



Sioux Falls Police say if you are targeted by a robber, you should comply.



“There’s a chance, if someone has a knife or a gun, you don’t know what they’d be willing to do and we don’t want to see anybody seriously injured or even lose their life over some money,” Clemens said.



Even though it’s a scary situation, Clemens says you should try your best to be a good witness.



“The clerks are able to see things a lot clearer than the surveillance cameras so getting those details, whether it’s a logo on a hat or sweatshirt or something on their shoes, all those pieces can help solve crimes,” Clemens said.



Cone keeps tabs on his property with several surveillance cameras, but like any other business, he hopes no robbers will show up on the screens.



“In Sioux Falls, South Dakota there’s work anywhere if you want to go to work. Go out there and earn your money like the rest of us are and don’t be robbing people and scaring them. It’s terrible,” Cone said.

So far, police have made one arrest in this latest string of robberies.