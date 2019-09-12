1  of  30
Two cars swept off the road on Hwy 34 east of Madison Thursday

by: KELOLAND News

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The flooding is creating a dangerous situation for drivers.

You’re always warned to watch out for water over the road.

Two cars get swept off the road near the ethanol plant on Highway 34 east of Madison this morning.

The Wentworth Fire Department got called around 7.

Terry Reck from Wentworth fire department says, “there was water going over 34. Both vehicles hydroplaned and went into the south ditch. Both of them were out of their cars sitting on their roof and we rescued the with the ladder truck.”

Reck says both drivers were lucky they didn’t get sucked into a culvert in the ditch that formed a huge whirlpool.

