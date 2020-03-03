Two Canadians visit Sioux Falls for syrup races

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Unique syrup races took over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this weekend. From motorcycles to ATVs and outlaw lawnmowers, racers ages six to 64 came from all over to take part in the sticky affair inside the Expo Building.

From intense racing and close calls on a floor covered in coke syrup to camaraderie off the track, the Outlaw Indoor Syrup Races were a rich experience for all including Canadian friends Kim Houde and Al Keith.

“We’d never raced on syrup before. We’re novices here. Worried about being pylons out there as I’m going around the track,” Keith said.

“This looked like a lot of fun so we came to do this. We don’t know what we’re doing but we’re having a blast,” Houde said.

The motorcycle enthusiasts traveled more than seven hours from Winnipeg to Sioux Falls for the event.

“Little bit more with you know coming across the border. You got to say hi there or whatever,” Keith said.

Still, it’s a journey they’re happy to make because of their shared passion for riding.

“This is fun. A day spent hanging around with people who like motorcycles. Riding our motorcycles. Those are the best days that we have,” Keith said.

The two men in their 50s and 60s admit they don’t have the best bikes for racing on syrup but these veterans are quick learners. They’ve done a little teaching as well.

“We’ve been helping some young guys out with their bikes a little bit and the young guys have been telling us some things about how to race on syrup,” Keith said.

“I raced moto mostly. Canadian champion in 1979 and then just raced locally after that,” Houde said.

Houde is also a former over 50 World Champion.

“He’s won over a thousand races and it’s kind of an honor to be on the same track,” Keith said.

A track covered with syrup sticking racers from all backgrounds together.

“Yeah, you know what, everybody’s awesome. Awesome,” Houde said.

The two men have been racing together since 1980. They hope to see more syrup races take place in the region in the future.