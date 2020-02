SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls businesses failed a recent alcohol compliance check conducted by the Sioux Falls Police Department on Tuesday.

According to the SFPD, 28 businesses were checked by officers in the northeast part of the city.

Two businesses — J&K Kwik Shop on 10th Street and Smokin’ Deals on 10th Street — sold alcohol to someone 18-20 years-old. Each clerk was summoned and given a court date.

Police regularly perform alcohol compliance checks.