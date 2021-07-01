Two bulls missing following rollover in Codington County

CODINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Codington County are asking for the public’s help in finding two bulls after they took off following a crash Wednesday.

According to the Codington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, first responders were called to a rollover crash near the intersection of Highway 81 and 176th Street. The driver was thrown from the vehicle, and he was taken to a hospital.

Two bulls inside of the trailer escaped. If you see two bulls in the area roaming outside of fenced-in areas, authorities ask you to contact the Codington County Sheriff’s Office.

