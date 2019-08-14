Two brothers charged with kidnapping a Rapid City woman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge two brothers with kidnapping a Rapid City woman.

Esther Wolfe was missing for eight days in July.

She was eventually left at a Nebraska hospital with broken ribs and bruising all over her body and neck.

It all started July 13, when her ex-boyfriend Jesse Sierra offered to give her a ride. He didn’t take her where he said he would. Instead, federal documents say Jesse’s brother Dustin Sierra drove the pickup to Pine Ridge Reservation, as Jesse repeatedly strangled Esther Wolfe so she was unconscious for most of the ride.

Court papers say Jesse Sierra continued to assault her for days.

Wolfe told investigators Jesse Sierra boarded her up in the storage space of a camper, and later held her captive at a Nebraska motel.

Now nearly a month later, a grand jury indicted both brothers on kidnapping and assault charges.