Two bridges washed out in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Be careful where you drive in Lake County, at least two bridges are washed out.

This bridge is on county Highway 29 just north of Madison. Part of the pavement washed away, forcing crews to put barricades on both sides.

“The barricades are up for a reason, the water is over the road. The water could be washing our the road,” Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg said.

Walburg says bridges like this are marked, but the county ran out of “road closed” signs so some flooded roads are unmarked.