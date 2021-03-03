Two B&G Milkyway locations re-open in the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Exciting news for B&G Milkyway fans as the Ice Cream shops open up across the Sioux Falls area.

Today is the first day of the season at the 69th and Sycamore Avenue locations.

“People like to think that when we open that’s the sign that spring is here,” B&G owner Kasey Iverson said.

Iverson says in past year’s they have waited until mid to late march to open. But with the warm weather he says now is perfect timing.

Iverson says the Ice Cream Shop’s drive thru style works well with coronavirus precautions.

“Its all drive through for the pandemic. We have the outdoor seating, here. Right now we just have our tables flipped upside down just to kind of show customers the lobby is closed.”

Iverson owns the B&G in Brandon, which will open on the 17th, and a new location going up in Harrisburg.