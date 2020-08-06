Two arrests made in Minnehaha County homicide investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Two Sioux Falls men face four charges each in connection with the death of a man earlier this week.

The body of 30-year-old Cody Allen Schmidt was found in a ditch near Wall Lake on Monday. Someone checking on cattle came across the body near the intersection of Highway 42 and 464th Avenue.

An autopsy was done on Tuesday.

Captain Josh Phillips says suspects Luis Antonio Rodriguez and Adam Christopher Sorbel are both from Sioux Falls.

While those two men are in custody, Phillips says there could be additional arrests in the future.

If you have information on the case, you can either call Crime Stoppers or the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office with information.