Two arrested with stolen gun, 14.6 grams of meth Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police check of a license plate turned into two arrests for a man with a search warrant and a woman on probation Tuesday night in Sioux Falls.

Officers stopped a jeep near Russell Street and Interstate 29 after the license plates indicated they were reported stolen. Police called in a K-9 officer which ended up sensing something in the car. After a search, officers found 14.6 grams of meth, a scale, bags of a substance being tested, pills, marijuana and a stolen 9MM handgun from Sioux Falls.

Jason Wicks, 41, and Alexis Rau, 28, both of Sioux Falls, are facing multiple drug charges as well as an attempt to commit a felony with a firearm.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said he didn’t know exactly why officers ran a check on the license plates but the results came back flagged. He said officers frequently run license plate checks at different times.

He did not know the relationship of the two arrested.