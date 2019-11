WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown arrest involved meth. Officers were called to a business along 29th Street for a suspicious vehicle parked outside at closing time Tuesday night.

Police say a search of the vehicle turned up meth, marijuana, cash and a handgun. Twenty-year-old Baylie Blakeney, from Texas, and 21-year-old Heath Houston, from Aberdeen, were arrested on drug charges.