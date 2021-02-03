Two arrested in stolen vehicle case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stolen vehicle reports have been a common theme for Sioux Falls police lately. But one report Tuesday night ended with two arrests.

Around 11:30 officers spotted the stolen car and pulled it over. Police say a, woman who was a passenger, had a meth pipe in her purse and was arrested on drug charges. Police say the man driving the car was arrested for grand theft… and other charges because there was a gun in the car when it was stolen.

“He had a couple of bullets that were tied to the gun he was also charged with former violent felon in possession of a firearm,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police continue encouraging people to lock your doors and not leave the keys or guns in a vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 