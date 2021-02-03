Two arrested in stolen vehicle case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stolen vehicle reports have been a common theme for Sioux Falls police lately. But one report Tuesday night ended with two arrests.

Around 11:30 officers spotted the stolen car and pulled it over. Police say a, woman who was a passenger, had a meth pipe in her purse and was arrested on drug charges. Police say the man driving the car was arrested for grand theft… and other charges because there was a gun in the car when it was stolen.

“He had a couple of bullets that were tied to the gun he was also charged with former violent felon in possession of a firearm,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police continue encouraging people to lock your doors and not leave the keys or guns in a vehicle.