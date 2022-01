FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Flandreau have arrested two people in connection with a weekend drug bust.

According to Flandreau police, officers responded to possible drug activity at the Royal River Casino on Saturday.

The investigation turned up just over one-ounce of meth, nine fentanyl pills and four pills of a medication used to prevent seizures. A woman is charged with ingestion and possession of a controlled substance and a man is charged with possession.