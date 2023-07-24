SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are behind bars in connection with two shooting incidents in Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The incident started early Sunday morning as the victim was riding a bicycle downtown.

Investigators say a Jeep stopped next to the bicyclist and fired a gun — the victim ducked behind a vehicle and was not hurt.

A few hours later, police were called to the Whittier neighborhood for reports of gunshots.

Officers found the same Jeep reported in the earlier shooting.

As police were arresting two people, they found a gun that was reported as stolen.

Authorities arrested 19-year-old Connor Shockey and 21-year-old Adrian Soltero.