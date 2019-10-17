Two arrested for stolen truck, drug use and credit cards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are behind bars Thursday, facing a handful of charges, after police found a stolen truck parked outside the Walgreens at 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue. 

Police said 33-year-old Eric Harcey and 38-year-old Danica Loseke are facing charges related to a stolen truck, stolen credit cards and drug use. 

On Sunday, a truck was reported stolen from the 1300 block of Stonegate Drive. Police saw the stolen truck parked Wednesday at the Walgreens. A man and a woman were in the truck and police were able to arrest the woman without incident. The man took off and after a short foot pursuit was arrested near 12th Street and Holly Avenue. 

Also on Wednesday morning, police received a report of stolen purse near the 800 block of East Tomar Road. Police say a side door was unlocked and a purse with multiple credit cards was stolen and surveillance video showed those credit cards being used by the Harcey. 

Harcey was charged for a stolen truck, possession of meth and other drugs as well as fleeing police, burglary and grand theft. He also had a warrant for his arrest.  

Loseke, 38, of Sioux Falls, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

