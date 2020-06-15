Two arrested for prostitution in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 18-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were arrested and charged with prostitution and hiring for sex, respectively, after a noise complaint at a eastern Sioux Falls motel.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Ahadi Kamulete, of Sioux Falls, faces a charge of hiring for sex, while Shaeleigh Namoi Brokenrope, of Dante, faces a charge of prostitution.

Clemens said the two met near West 11th Street where Brokenrope was looking for a ride. She made a comment if Kamulete gave her $100 they could have sex, police said. They ended up driving to a motel in the 2600 block of East 10th Street

Police say they started arguing and Kamulete wanted his money back and called police. When police arrived, the motel clerk knew of a noise complaint and police found Kamulete and Brokenrope.