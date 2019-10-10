Live Now
Two arrested for living in Sioux Falls apartment garages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls residents were arrested for drug use and living in an apartment garage after an investigation Wednesday afternoon near Angie Place and Sheldon Lane.

The call came when people were seen climbing into the attic of one of the garages. Upon arrival, the people with the ladder were gone. However, police discovered people have been living in vacant garages. 

Among the personal belongings that helped police locate the occupants, they found a pipe with marijuana residue and used meth needles. 

Lauren Johnson, 28, of Sioux Falls, and 37-year-old Richard Nemec, of Sioux Falls, were arrested for unlawful occupancy and possession of controlled substances.  

Police say they don’t believe they were living there long. Apartment maintenance checked the garages a little over a week ago. 

