Two arrested for child abuse charges in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people are behind bars in Sioux Falls, accused of child abuse.

Police say a woman noticed some people who appeared to be intoxicated with kids nearby Tuesday evening. The mother of the kids asked the woman to take her children.

Authorities say the woman ended up bringing the kids to Children’s Inn. Officers believed the 2-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy hadn’t been cleaned or fed in a while. They also had bite marks on them.

Police arrested Arianna Lee and Michael McGowan, both 21 years old, on charges of abuse or cruelty to a minor.