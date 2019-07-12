Two arrested for animal cruelty in Mitchell, authorities seize 31 cats

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell have seized 31 cats and charged two people with animal cruelty after an investigation revealed 20 cats were found in apparent degrees of sickness.

According to the Mitchell Police Department, a search warrant was conducted at two different locations in Mitchell (1401 S. Main Street and 200 E. 15th Avenue). Officers and humane officers from the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society conducted the search and found apparent cat feces and garbage. One dead cat was seized.

Police say more cats are believed to be hiding in the walls and other areas at the house on Main Street.

Brandy Smith, 44, and her son Michael Smith, 19, have been charged with 10 counts of cruelty to animals. Brandy allegedly maintained the “Heart and Soul Kitty Sanctuary” on Facebook. She took money for the care of elderly, disabled and abused cats.

Multiple neighbors complained about numerous stray cats in the yard and strong odor of urine and feces coming from the house.

The investigation is ongoing.

