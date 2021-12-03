Two arrested following stabbing in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a December 2 stabbing in Mitchell, authorities say.

According to the Mitchell Police Department, 19-year-old Dario Cordero and a juvenile male arrived at a residence on West 4th street to allegedly confront and assault a juvenile male following an altercation earlier that day. Police say that an assault occurred, and the juvenile suspect stabbed a 20 and 28-year-old living at the residence.

The two victims were taken to Avera Queen of Peace with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cordero was arrested on two counts of Aiding and Abetting Aggravated Assault while the juvenile was detained through the juvenile justice system.

Police say new charges may be filed pending the investigation.