RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two individuals in Rapid City have been arrested following a shooting incident Saturday.

According to the Rapid City Police Department, police were dispatched to the 600 block of North First Street for a report of a suspect firing a gun just before 7 a.m.

Two individuals, 32-year-old Olivia Bruner and 38-year-old Shaun Yellowboy, were detained shortly after police arrived.

Officials say no injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting incident.

The two faces numerous charges including aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm at a structure and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.