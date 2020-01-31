Two arrested after stealing truck in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Authorities say 34-year-old Benjamin Swalley and 34-year-old Janelle Nelson stole a truck. But that’s just the beginning.

Swalley faces a long list of charges including grand theft, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a violent offender and drug possession. Officers also arrested Nelson for drugs.

Wednesday night authorities say an 18-year-old man was giving a ride to a friend of a friend to the area of 33rd and Duluth. That’s when the victim went into the apartment.

“We had our victim, the person, and then three other people and one of the persons pulled out a gun and hit him over the head with his gun, wanted his cash, another guy had a gun, also hit the guy over the head and took the victims keys,” Sioux Falls Police, Sam Clemens said.

The victim told police two of the people took off with his truck. While the victim was sitting in the patrol car giving a report, his truck just happened to drive by.

Police then chased after the vehicle.

“They ended up driving around that central part of Sioux Falls and eventually the truck crashed near 27th and Norton and ended up hitting a snow bank, I think it was trying to make a corner and wasn’t able to make that corner,” Clemens said.

An officer following the truck went up to the driver’s side to get the driver out.

“The driver was trying to get unstuck and was accelerating at a high rate of speed, the tires were spinning and caused the truck to basically go backwards,” Clemens said.

Clemens says the officer was nearly ran over, but was not hurt. Patrol cars ended up boxing in the truck, allowing officers to arrest both Swalley and Nelson.

Police know who the other people were in the apartment and are still looking for them.

KELOLAND News stopped by the courthouse Thursday to get a background check on Swalley. It’s about 11 pages long and dates back to 2007, with various charges including simple assault, aggravated assault, and robbery.