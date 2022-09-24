SISSETON, S.D. (KELO)-Two wanted people were arrested after a pursuit in Roberts County.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Sisseton Police Officer saw Jasmine Dumarce and Jordan Cloud driving in town. Authorities say the two were parole absconders and are suspected in a theft in Watertown. The officer tried to pull them over, but they sped off at speeds over 110 miles an hour.

Multiple law enforcement agencies pursued them into Marshall County where the chase ended. The driver, Jasmine Dumarce, faces a list of charges including Reckless Eluding, DUI, and possession of meth. The passenger, Jordan Cloud, was arrested on 2 warrants out of Roberts County, and 1 warrant for parole.