VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Red Cross is helping a family of four this midday following a fire in Vermillion.

Crews responded to a home on Cottage Street, which is just west of USD a little before 5-o-clock yesterday afternoon. When they got there, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house.

Everyone got out okay, but two animals died in the fire. An emergency responder also suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have not released a cause yet.