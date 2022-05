SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No civilian or personnel injuries were reported in a Tuesday night fire but two animals in the home died, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

The structure had heavy smoke when crews arrived on scene around 9 p.m. The fire was contained to a bathroom on the first floor of the structure and had extinguished itself according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Extensive smoke damage was found throughout the home.