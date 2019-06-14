Twins times-two!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you think one set of twins in the family is out-of-the-ordinary blessing, one family in Sioux Falls is welcoming their second set! And if that’s not remarkable enough, each pair of twins and the mom are now only a day apart for birthdays.

The family is spending some quality time with their newest members, Granby and Davey.

“They anticipated we would deliver anywhere between 36 and 37 weeks and we happened to deliver right on the 36 week mark,” mom Terra Kopal said.

Parents Terra Kopal and James Lemke are no stranger to twins. Harlow and Louis are their first set.

Granby and Davey were born June 6th, which makes them more members of the family who share a birthday in June.

“June 6th, the day before my birthday and two days before our first set of twins birthday,” Kopal said. “Celebrating them is something we have enjoyed doing with the first set of twins and we will probably have a big birthday bash every year, and celebrate us all together, which I’m excited about.”

The couple used in vitro fertilization, a procedure that was done at another hospital.

“IVF for our first set and then we did what’s called a compassion transfer with this set and it was very successful,” Kopal said. “We actually tried to plan it a little bit, but it worked out that James’ brother Jerry, who passed away in a car accident, we actually did our implantation on his birthday and it happened to be the first set of twins was on his birthday and then with these guys it was right near his birthday, so we like to think it was a gift from him.”

“I think this is the right family for it because they are super organized which you need to be, they are ready for it, and they have a lot of good support because I think anyone who has a new born knows it’s a tough job,” Avera NICU Medical Director, Katherine Wong said.

Making this duo the perfect addition to their family.

“Two sets of twins is incredible, being a twin mom is really the best thing ever and we’re just happy that they’re all healthy and we just can’t wait to be at home with them,”

Twins times-two!

Granby is spending some time in the NICU, but the family hopes he will be able to come home soon.