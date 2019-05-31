Twins super fan happy with team's success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A Sioux Falls man is more than excited that the Minnesota Twins have the best record in the American League.

Jeff Kayl is a super fan. His office and basement are decked out with hundreds of Twins items lining the walls. From world series tickets and programs to autographed baseballs and bar tables, it's quite the spectacle. Kayl says his love for the team comes from going to games as a child.

"I grew up with them. My dad and mom would take me to games when I was little," Kayl said.

While he loves how many games the Twins are winning, he's not ready to say the team will make it to the world series this year.