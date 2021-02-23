Twin sisters share passion for serving the community

First responders share a bond with one another, no matter the badge.

That’s especially true for the next two people you’re about to meet.

Suiting up in firefighting gear is part of 19-year-old Tiffany Vohlken’s college work.

The Estelline native is in Lake Area Tech’s med/rescue program to further her certification.

She’s already a working EMT/firefighter.

“People at the police department see me and they’re like, ‘Wait, don’t you work at the jail?’ and I’m like, ‘No, that would be my sister,'” Tiffany Vohlken said.

Identical twin sister, that is.

Not only is Tasha Vohlken a corrections officer, but she too is enrolled at Lake Area Technical College.

Tasha is in the law enforcement program.

“Growing up we were super close, and after graduating high school we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to go to the same place. We want to be different.’ Now that we’re here together it’s been great having each other here,” Tasha Vohlken said.

Tiffany’s goal is to be a paramedic/firefighter while Tasha hopes to become a Highway Patrol trooper.

They may not be twin careers, but serving the community is at the heart of what both women want to do.

“I couldn’t imagine being in any other career field. This is the perfect fit for me, and I’m so grateful that I found this program here at Lake Area to give me a chance to be a good police officer and be involved in my community,” Tasha Vohlken said.

“Since getting a job in my occupation I would say it’s just opened my eyes to how much the community appreciates you and how much they see you doing,” Tiffany Vohlken said.

And in the case of these sisters, it’s double the public service.

Serving the community runs in the family. The sisters say their father was a volunteer firefighter; their grandpa was a police chief, and their cousin is a Highway Patrol trooper.