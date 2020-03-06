Twin homes moved in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You expect traffic to move a little slower during the morning rush, but things got extra interesting for some drivers Thursday.

Drivers in Sioux Falls found themselves sharing the road with a wide load Thursday morning.

Cheryl Van Zee watched as twin homes were moved in two pieces down Minnesota Avenue.

“It’s fascinating. It’s newsworthy. That’s why you guys are here,” Cheryl Van Zee said.

These twin homes used to be located in central Sioux Falls, but they were moved to the northwestern part of the city.

The homes rolled right in front of Jessica Junker’s workplace.

Volk: You kind of have a front row seat to it.

Junker: Yes, I can. Pretty excited actually.

It’s her first time seeing such a sight.

“I never thought you could actually move a house that big. I’ve always seen trailer houses, but I’ve never seen a house cut in half and moved, didn’t even know it was possible,” Jessica Junker said.

Volk: Have you ever seen a seen a house move before?

Van Zee: Not for probably 40 years. Out on the farm we did.

But she’s glad she’s getting another chance now.

“You don’t see it every day. You don’t see it every month, every year, especially down Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” Van Zee said.

The twinhomes were removed from the 33rd and Covell Avenue area.

The city has been doing voluntary home purchases in the area for the past several years because it’s prone to flooding.

The twinhomes were gifted to the South Eastern Development Foundation.

They’ll be turned into two affordable single family homes.