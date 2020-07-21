Twin Cities international airport to require face coverings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Travelers will be required to wear face coverings at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission approved the resolution Monday. The new requirement takes effect next Monday and applies to all public spaces at the airport, including outdoor locations where people cannot reliably maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance from others. There are exceptions for people who cannot wear a mask for reasons of health, safety or disability, and for eating and drinking.

Children 2 years and younger or unaccompanied minors 12 or younger are also excluded. Free face coverings are available at information booths at the airport’s terminals.

