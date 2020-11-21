Twilight Flights back up in the air

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They’re an impressive sight, but if you’ve seen them hundreds of times, it’s easy to glance at Falls Park in Sioux Falls without a second thought. But maybe you haven’t seen it from the vantage point KELOLAND News had Friday night, the season’s first for Twilight Flights at Strawbale Winery in Renner.

Kelsey Thorpe and Tyler Carroll of Sioux Falls found themselves on a Twilight Flight on their first date back in 2019.

“It was great to experience that together,” Carroll said.

“Set the bar pretty high,” Thorpe said.

Friday night, they were back at Strawbale Winery, where Don South is co-owner with his wife. Taking off right at dusk can offer some pretty spectacular views of the city of Sioux Falls and a Falls Park illuminated for this season in particular.

“It’s just such a unique experience,” South said. “Sioux Falls has so much to offer.”

Of course, this Twilight Flight is about more than Sioux Falls. There’s the rural landscape, and of course everything happening above the horizon line: a rare perspective on quite the sunset.

“Part of it that we didn’t realize at the beginning when we started doing this was the flight down there and back is pretty neat, too,” South said.

Back at the winery, Thorpe and Carroll got engaged Friday night.

“I’m normally pretty good at picking up surprises, but he did a good job at surprising me tonight, so it was very exciting,” South said.