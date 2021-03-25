Tweet from Sen. Rounds drawing national attention

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A tweet from South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds is getting national attention tonight.
The post includes this picture of his bronze statue in Pierre holding a shotgun along with the words, “Hey Joe Biden come and take it. Careful she bites too.”
While the tweet has only gotten a couple hundred likes, thousands of people are commenting on it. Many of the comments are negative. Some are questioning the timing of the tweet and others say it sounds like a threat to the president.