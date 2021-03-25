Tweet from Sen. Rounds drawing national attention

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A tweet from South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds is getting national attention tonight.

The post includes this picture of his bronze statue in Pierre holding a shotgun along with the words, “Hey Joe Biden come and take it. Careful she bites too.”

While the tweet has only gotten a couple hundred likes, thousands of people are commenting on it. Many of the comments are negative. Some are questioning the timing of the tweet and others say it sounds like a threat to the president.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 