Tweet from Sen. Rounds drawing national attention

SIOUX FALS, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota Health officials announced today that three COVID-19 variants are now spreading in the state. The arrival of the variants coincides with a rise in cases in South Dakota. So far, 20 cases have been confirmed. The first three cases were discovered in Minnehaha County two weeks ago, but cases are now showing up across the state.

There is one case of the South African variant in Brookings County, five cases of the California variant in Roberts County, and there are now fourteen cases of the UK Variant in Brookings, Lyman, Minnehaha and Pennington counties.

Avera Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Kevin Post says the medical community is keeping a close eye on the variants because there is a real concern.

"Hopefully one does not develop that the vaccines are not effective against, right now in our testing we've shown that the 3 vaccines are effective with the variant but we continue to watch this closely because variants could be a game-changer as we move through this year, could really change the course of this pandemic yet," said Post.