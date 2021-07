SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a burglary where several items were taken from a home, including one item you might not expect a thief to get away with.

The call came in around 10:30 Tuesday night on North Main Avenue, southeast of the intersection of Minnesota and Russell Street.

Police say someone broke into the home and took a TV and an air conditioning unit.

Police haven’t said if they have a suspect.