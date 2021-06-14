Turner County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects who broke into Chancellor Bar

CHANCELLOR, S.D. (KELO) — Turner County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects who broke into a Chancellor business.
According to a Facebook post from the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, two people broke into the Chancellor Bar and stole a large amount of money. They then left on foot.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (605) 297-3225
