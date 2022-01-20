Turner County Sheriff’s deputy bitten by dog

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Turner County Sheriff’s Deputy was bitten by a dog during a call on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to a domestic incident at a home in Marion. Both people were separated when they arrived on scene.

As officials tried to talk to the man inside the home, a dog bit a deputy when he opened the door.

The man then went into a fighting stance and was tased before being taken into custody. He is charged with assault and assault on law enforcement, among other charges.

The sheriff’s office says a PBT was administered and the suspect’s BAC was .269%.

