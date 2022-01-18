Turner County seeks person of interest in ongoing theft case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Turner County are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interested connected to an ongoing theft case in the Hurley area, according to the county sheriff’s Facebook post.

The subject described as a white male, approximately 5’6. There was no photo of the individual’s face. The subject also wore a medical mask during his time in the store.

Those with information about this subject, please contact the sheriff’s office at 605-297-3225 or message the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

