Turner County Flood Recovery

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. - Just weeks after heavy rains washed out roads and fields all over KELOLAND, some areas are slowly starting to dry out. Turner County is beginning to recover, but the long-term impact is felt by everyone in the area.

"Gnats are bad. Mosquitoes are bad. If you drive at night, don't plan on going home with a clean windshield," said Brad Georgeson, Turner County Emergency Manager.

That's just one of the smaller issues Turner County is facing now. Rushing water came in and changed the landscape of the area. On top of more bugs in the air, fewer crops are in the dirt.

"Thousands and thousands of crop land and pasture have been lost due to this flooding," said Georgeson.

Turner County Emergency Manager, Brad Georgeson, says he heard reports of five to eight inches of rain in some places, and the summer rains aren't over yet.

"Fortunately, unfortunately. Depends on how you look at that. Unfortunately the roads will be lost again. Fortunately crops can't be lost twice," said Georgeson.

Georgeson says roads and bridges were a big concern after the flooding hit. Now, most of the paved surfaces are good to go, but several of the country roads are still flagged.

Plus, there are several parts of the county that haven't been inspected yet where culverts could become a problem.

"Maybe some that were on their way out and the rains did enhance the damage to those. They're going to be found sooner rather than later. I just hope it's not at the expense of anyone's injury," said Georgeson.

On July 10 Turner County Commissioners will meet and discuss an emergency damage declaration. This would seek help to pay for damaged roads and other public property.