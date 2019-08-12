Turner County Fair begins Monday

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) – The Turner County fair has been a staple in KELOLAND for 138 years. A tradition not only important for fair-goers but for those who help keep it running.

The years may change, but one thing at the Turner County Fair in Parker South Dakota has always stayed the same: It’s always been by families for families.

Tradition runs through the Turner County Fair.

“Lot of tradition and a lot of family traditions that meet here every day, and they extend because maybe the family all grew up up in Turner County, but now, this year, the family comes from Platte, from Luverne, they come from Aberdeen and the families all come back to meet here,” Manager of the Turner County Fair Luvonne Meyer said.

And while the event may be in Parker in Turner County, that doesn’t stop people from making the trip from other counties.

“I mean we have people that come from Sioux Falls even because we have free gate and there’s a lot to offer here, and everybody is so friendly, so… we just enjoy our fair and there’s something for everyone,” Vendor Cathy Smit said.

Ranging from all kinds of food.

“We have Indian Tacos from Freeman Academy and we have pork producers here and we have a beef booth. We really try to get all commodity groups represented here on the fairgrounds,” Meyer said.

To people like Cathy Smit, who runs the Chancellor Reformed Church Beef Booth, a popular vendor at the fair.

“We have one of the best beef sandwiches in the state; maybe in the nation,” Smit said

The money earned goes toward making the community a better place.

“I think it’s like the huge, big community development project for Turner County because everybody takes this money back to their communities and they are able to do projects and… improvements and things like that,” Meyer said.

Smit and her team like to extend their reach even further.

“We don’t use any of the money for our own benefit: It’s for missions, from this beef booth,” Smit said.

As for making your way around, there are trams over by the parking lot that will get you where you need to go.

“We have tractors with trailers on them and they haul people back and forth and, yeah it’s awesome,” Smith said.

And will keep going for generations to come.

“Come and have fun,” Meyer said.

Before you visit the fair, you can visit their website to see what all they have to offer.