Turner County Deputy hit by SUV while investigating crash

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) – Law enforcement is reminding drivers to use caution when traveling near crashes following an incident in Turner County Sunday evening.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy working a car versus cow crash east of Parker was hit by another vehicle driving through the area. It happened while the deputy was looking for the cow in the ditch in front of his patrol car.

A woman driving an SUV was attempting to pass the deputy’s vehicle when she noticed an oncoming car and swerved back into her lane, hitting the deputy.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and was released within a few hours.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office says drivers need to be vigilant and pay attention when going by crashes as there may be deputies, people, tow trucks and animals in the area.