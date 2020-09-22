Turner County deputy assaulted, patrol vehicle stolen

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that a Turner County deputy was assaulted and had his patrol vehicle stolen Tuesday afternoon. It happened near the Tea exit on Interstate 29.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is Tyson Wessels. They believe the suspect may have switched vehicles and is possibly leaving Worthing in a blue truck.

The Turner County Sheriff’s Office had recently arrested Wessels earlier this month.

The condition of the deputy is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.