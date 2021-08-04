Turner County deputies make DUI arrest after car crashes into creek

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person was arrested on DUI charges following a weekend crash in rural Turner County.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a crash southeast of Freeman early Sunday morning. Those first on scene found a vehicle upside down in a creek near 283rd Street and 443 Avenue.

Deputies say the driver’s PBT was .115% and was placed under arrested for DUI. The driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

