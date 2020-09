TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Turner County are asking for help in finding a parole absconder with multiple warrants out of Turner County, as well as criminal charges out of Minnehaha County.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, officials say they are looking for Nicholas Daryl Diede. They say he might be seen driving a black and gray 1994 Ford F-150.

They ask that if anyone has seen him or have knowledge of his whereabouts, call 911.