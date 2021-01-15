Turner County authorities looking for person who broke into bar

PARKER, S.D. (KCAU) — The Turner County’s Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who broke into a bar in Parker, South Dakota.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the suspect broke into Kelley’s at 4 a.m. Friday, and was coming from the direction of North Juniper Avenue, walking to the rear of the bar. Police said that the individual was inside the bar for about 11 minutes and then left on foot.

The suspect was wearing a Columbia hooded sweatshirt with the Columbia logo on it.

Authorities ask that if anyone noticed the suspect or a suspicious vehicle in the area around 4 a.m. to let the Tuner County Sheriff’s Office know.