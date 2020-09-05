Turner County authorities looking for burglary suspect

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Turner County Sheriff’s Office needs your help tracking down a burglary suspect.

A chase started Thursday near Freeman with a stolen pickup and fuel trailer. The driver took off on foot after crashing in a field and getting stuck.

Courtesy Turner Co Sheriff’s Office

Friday morning, a landowner south of Marion contacted authorities after seeing someone on his property. The suspect drove a side by side through a field before law enforcement arrived on scene.

A Highway Patrol plane and Lincoln County drone were used in the search with no luck.

The sheriff’s office is advising everyone to lock your doors and make sure your property is secure. If you see anything suspicious, call 911 immediately.